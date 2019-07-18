University admissions lead to housing rental boom

BBJ

The publication of higher education admission thresholds on July 24 is expected to lead to a boom in the housing rental market, azuzlet.hu reported.

Rates are expected to increase by 10-15%. Students usually look for rental accommodation close to their university, according to a recent study compiled by economic research firm GKI.

The most popular areas are districts XI and IX. Rental fees for studio apartments here are about HUF 120,000. Bigger 100 sqm flats are usually rented for HUF 200,000.

In the biggest university towns outside Budapest, Debrecen (230 km east of Budapest), Pécs (200 km south of Budapest) and Szeged (170 km southeast of the capital city), HUF 150,000 is enough to rent a two- or three-room apartment, azuzlet.hu said.