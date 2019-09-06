Two-thirds of Hungarians want better working environment

BBJ

About two-thirds of people in Hungary would applaud improvements in their working environment, according to a survey conducted in Hungary by Skanska and Szeretlekmagyarorszag.hu, with most office users wishing for a green garden and a gym in the vicinity of their workplace.

Most respondents mentioned that a garden for relaxing strolls, a good cafeteria offering a variety of food choices, and a gym for regular workouts could make their working days better. Skanska says that WELL-certified offices, including its future Nordic Light Trio development, are built keeping these needs in mind.

Only 23% of respondents said they are completely satisfied with their working environment and nearly two-thirds would not mind a change. Almost 35% said they have never seen an office building they would describe as ideal, while only 5% said the place they currently work at fits this description.

When changing jobs, working environment is considered so essential that it came in as the third most important element (66%), after salary (84%), and appreciation and moral recognition (69%). Respondents considered it more important than the proximity of their workplace (57%), and exciting, interesting tasks and professional challenges (53%).

Those surveyed said they consider uncomfortable lightning, too cold or too hot temperature, or too much noise as the most annoying factors in offices. Office workers said they appreciate well-ventilated offices having minimal unwanted noise providing acoustic comfort.

Skanska says that achieving the right level of light at all times of day creates moods for different zones within the workplace and enhances productivity. The survey also revealed that office users prefer temperature customized to their needs, with personalized micro-environments enabling each worker to control his or her own space.

Community spaces



In terms of community spaces, most people said they would like to have an external or inner courtyard to get fresh air (75%), a cafeteria with a good variety on offer (63%), and a quiet room for a bit of relaxation (47%), as well as a gym for working out (40%). When asked about dining opportunities, most employees said they would like to have healthy food available (70%), followed by international dishes (53%) and Hungarian-style cuisine (45%).

“Based on our experience, there is an ever-growing need not only for safe, but also for healthy and comfortable offices on the Hungarian market,” notes Marcin Łapiński, managing director of Skanska Hungary. “The output of this survey confirms that employees value workplaces that support their wellbeing, tending to harmonize their work and private life. We at Skanska support this mindset with the creation of futureproof workplaces: we develop environmentally conscious office buildings that are intensively used hubs of social connectivity and interaction with spaces that could be adapted flexibly to the needs of the tenants’ business.”

Łapiński notes that the Nordic Light Trio office building will be its first WELL-certified project in Hungary, where it will create an urban workplace that can improve users’ health and at the same time boost efficiency by merging top-notch technology, nature, community and Scandinavian tradition.

Designed by Paulinyi & Partners, Nordic Light Trio is the third building that will complete the existing and successful Nordic Light office complex located on the Váci Corridor, to be delivered in 2020. It comprises total leasable area of approximately 14,000 square meters, with 100% of the office space already leased. The anchor tenant is a multinational healthcare company. Nordic Light Trio was sold in August to JR AMC, a Korean investor.

Nordic Light Trio will offer a 2,400 sqm multi-activity landscaped public garden, as well as facilities for cyclists (lockers, changing rooms and showers). The facility will also have innovative features under the system of Connected by Skanska.