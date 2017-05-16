Techwave moves to CityZen Offices

BBJ

Global IT services and solutions provider Techwave opened a Regional Development Center in Budapest in April, on 382 square meters in the ‘A+’ category CityZen Office Building, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. The firm expects rapid growth and to leverage the region’s diverse high-tech talent pool.

The premium category CityZen Office Building is located on the inner stretch of the Váci út office corridor, right by Dózsa György út metro station. It offers flexible, spacious and sunlit offices with cutting-edge technology and equipment, according to real estate firm ConvergenCE.

“With its modern green technology and stylish interior design, the CityZen offices perfectly meet Techwave’s company profile and requirements,” said Techwave CEO Raj Gummadapu. “We look forward to continuing our growth at an even faster rate from our new base. The opening of our new Regional Development Center is a logical step in our business growth strategy. We now have the opportunity to further expand staffing and capabilities in our software engineering, professional services, and other departments.”

CityZen now has just 2,800 sqm free office space still available to let in the 12,600 sqm office building.