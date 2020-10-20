Take-up on Budapest office space market plunges

MTI – Econews

Take-up on Budapestʼs office space market reached 247,000 sqm in Q1-Q3, the lowest level since 2013, state news wire MTI reports, citing analysis by property consultancy ESTON International.

Image by Pixabay

Alone in Q3, take-up dropped 59% as lease extension volume plunged 76%, ESTON said.

About 312,000 sqm of office space stands empty, raising the vacancy rate in the capital to 8.1%.

More than four times as much office space was inaugurated in Q1-Q3 as in the same period a year earlier, and a further 50,000 sqm of office space will come onto the market by year-end.

Total office space in the capital is close to 3,857,000 sqm.