Symbiosy by HB Reavis to be deployed in new BP office

BBJ

Symbiosy, a technology and sensorics platform developed by international workspace provider HB Reavis, signed a contract with global energy company BP to provide its comprehensive smart office solution in BP’s 20,000 sqm future office in the Agora Hub building, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

More than 200 environmental sensors for temperature, level of CO2, and humidity will collect and analyze data in BP’s new office in Budapest.

According to the press release, BP continues encouraging people to work from home and where possible for the foreseeable future. When the companyʼs employees can return to work safely, their individual work styles will be supported by Symbiosy. It will support BP in discovering the exact needs of its employees and adjust the workspace so that everyone can find a place that supports his or her productivity.

With Symbiosy, the company will be able to follow the collected data in real-time thanks to a digital twin of their office. The insights into how spaces are used and how people interact, which are considered key metrics for evaluating the interventions that increase performance and wellbeing, are to be shared with BP’s teams and colleagues directly from the platform on a regular basis.

The new system ensures the most effective use of every part of the office, for example with a smart meeting room management system. Employee wellbeing and performance is also boosted by insights on meeting patterns and effectiveness – it helps to set and achieve meeting efficiency targets by evaluating multiple parameters such as meeting length, size, and booking habits.

The solution also comes with a function that allows employees to find a specific place within the workspace based on personal preferences: personal environmental preferences, availability, capacity, amenities, and privacy.

Symbiosis of people and spaces

HB Reavis says that it pursues a people-centric workspace development that bears employees in mind throughout the whole building process, from design through completion to operation. According to a press release, symbiosis is the underlying concept of it all, with direct relation to the serviceʼs name - Symbiosy.

Symbiosy doesnʼt take full control or prevent people from setting any preferences themselves. Every employee can add his or her own input, through which Symbiosy learns and evolves to adjust the functions of the office to be as smooth and intuitive to use as possible.

Symbiosy will be complemented by other services from HB Reavisʼ "More" system. These services will bring additional value to the spaces, potentially reducing absenteeism and lowering company costs by utilizing wellbeing elements like community events, free bike-sharing, other enjoyable benefits, and advanced asset management.

Some 2,000 BP employees will be based in the companyʼs new Budapest office in Agora Hub. The office is scheduled to open in September this year.