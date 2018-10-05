Skanska leases 79% of Nordic Light Trio to healthcare company

Bence Gaál

Skanska has announced it has signed a deal to lease a total of 10,600 sqm of office space in the third phase of the companyʼs latest office complex in Budapest to a multinational healthcare company. The tenant is set to occupy about 79% of Nordic Light Trio, Skanskaʼs first WELL certified building in Hungary, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Skanska says the tenant is a pioneer in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, committed to healthy workplaces.

"At Skanska, we create spaces that actively contribute to human health and well-being by mixing the latest technologies with the Scandinavian architecture and design," says Marcin Łapiński, managing director of Skanska Property Hungary.

"We are happy that Nordic Light Trio will be the first Skanska development in Hungary to achieve WELL certification. For us wellbeing is not only about soft features, but also about the technology that eases the life of our occupiers. With the Connected by Skanska integrated operating system we create a lively community of the building users, along with providing digital features to increase the user experience."

The projectʼs all-in-one app will allow tenants to access the building with their phones and enter the garage with license plate recognition, among other features. The app also offers a virtual reception for visitors. Nordic Light Trio will offer a total leasable area of approximately 14,000 sqm on six floors above the ground and three underground parking levels.

The last phase of the Nordic Light complex, located on Váci út, is expected to be delivered in Q2 2020. The trio will offer a 2,400 sqm multi-activity landscaped public garden, bicycle storage with lockers, changing rooms and showers, and e-vehicle parking with charging stations as part of its WELL certification.