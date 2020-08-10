Skanska launches H2Offices project in Budapest

Bence Gaál

Real estate developer Skanska started the development of the first phase of its new office complex H2Offices in Budapest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The first phase will offer a total leasable area of 26,000 sqm.

The company invests about EUR 65 million in the first phase of the project.

Located on the former site of Budapest Waterworks, H2Offices is the companyʼs 10th project in Hungary. Upon the completion of all phases, the three buildings of the complex will offer a total leasable area of 65,000 sqm.

The first building comprises eight floors above the ground and three underground parking levels. Situated in District XIII at the junction of Váci út and Dózsa György út in the heart of Váci Corridor, the new project is in the direct vicinity of a public transportation hub, only five minutesʼ drive away from the city center.

Designed by Arrow Architects from Denmark, the development will offer a mix of futureproof urban infrastructure, sustainable and innovative solutions as well as a landscaped placemaking conceptually connected with the heritage of the plot. The project will also offer a large multipurpose garden open to public, offering a variety of recreational options, serving as a meeting hub as well.

"With H2Offices we intend to create an amazing working environment inspired by nature, for people to enjoy the peaceful atmosphere of the place, despite its location in a busy business hub on Váci road," said Skanskaʼs Alexandra Tomášková, EVP operations Hungary & Czech Republic. "At Skanska we create futureproof workplaces with a beneficial long lasting impact on human health and productivity. The new office complex, perfectly engineered for modern business demands, is a milestone in the sustainable office development and architecture of Budapest. H2Offices will be indeed a destination that energizes the business and engages the community."

The project will feature a spacious double-height lobby, designed in line with Skanska’s Scandinavian roots. The company says that an emphasis will be placed on forming recreational spaces supporting the health and wellbeing of the occupiers, such as a rooftop running track with a view over the city, green urban terraces, and an elevated walkway.

The complex will also include bicycle storage, lockers, and showers for those arriving by bike, and electric car chargers as well. The complex will house retail units and other amenities for the convenience of building users and residents of the surrounding area too.

Furthermore, H2Offices will operate according to Skanskaʼs new "Care for Life Office Concept", to meet the current needs of workplaces and its users. The conceptʼs aim is to help tenants with recommendations on how to balance safety, sustainability, design, and social aspects within their modern office spaces.

The approach is also supported by technological solutions, such as Connected by Skanska, the company’s own integrated operating system. A single smartphone app makes contactless entry and exit, activity-based parking, virtual reception,card-free access, and remote control of office functions available for users.

According to the press release, the project is aiming for WELL and LEED Platinum certifications. Construction works have started and the building is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2022.