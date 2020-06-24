Skanska introduces new safety standards, creates new office concept

Bence Gaál

Skanska has established several rules and adapted its workplaces in the CEE region to allow employees to safely return to their offices, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The new Care for Life Office Concept, aiming to support Skanska’s tenants, includes recommendations and consultancy regarding new hygiene and safety protocols, adjustment of existing technologies in the company’s buildings, and reorganization of office areas.

Skanskaʼs commercial development business unit operates on 120 city markets in four countries: the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, and Poland. In March 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Skanska implemented several safety precautions for its employees working in both headquarters and on project sites to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and protect people.

The company asked employees to work remotely, if possible. At the same time, Skanska has introduced a shift system and additional control measures on construction sites, reinforced existing and established some new hygiene rules.

According to the press release, this new approach enabled the organization to continue working on projects despite the challenges caused by the outbreak, meaning that Skanska office buildings are being handed over without major delays, and Nordic Light Trio, Skanska Hungary’s latest project will also be delivered soon.

Skanskaʼs employees in Hungary are returning to the offices gradually, in strict accordance with a previously prepared schedule and all the necessary safety precautions. In order to keep the social distancing rules only half of the companyʼs total workforce will be coming into the office each week.

The company announces all measures and ongoing updates via available communication channels to inform employees quickly and directly. To provide clear guidelines and information on the new set up, Skanska equipped workplaces with specially designed Visual Identifications that help following social distancing policies. These include posters and floor markings with recommendations for every area or room in the office and general rules to follow.

"The health and safety of people are at the forefront of every Skanska leadership decision," said Alexandra Tomášková, EVP operations Hungary & Czech Republic. "As more and more team members are returning to our workplaces, Skanska offices ensure a human-centric environment aiming for people to feel secure. Our safety measures such as decreased seating, installed sanitizing stations, the introduction of a new clean desk policy and social distancing rules encourage a new healthy approach. Being with colleagues in person is a highly valued part of the workplace experience, and this cannot be completely replaced virtually while working remotely."

Safety rules include designated workstations and separate zones for people in offices, decreased capacity of shared spaces and conference rooms, and dedicated rooms only for meetings with external clients. Rigorous cleaning and hygiene rules are also in place.

Skanska attributes its ability to flexibly adapt to the new situation to the company’s own Connected by Skanska integrated operating system. The residents of Nordic Light Trio will also have access to the solution, enabling them to enter and move around the building in a contactless and safe way by using their smartphones. Guests will also experience touchless access, receiving a virtual pass which is sent along with the invitation to a meeting. For the ones coming by car, the license plate recognition system enables automated entry to the garage.