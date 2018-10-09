Skanska delivers Mill Park office complex

Bence Gaál

Budapestʼs Mill Park office complex, Skanskaʼs eighth development in Hungary, has been officially opened, with lease agreements signed for 90% of the premises, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The development is located in District 9, in the Central Pest submarket, with easy access to public transport. The office project is LEED certified, offering 36,000 square meters of gross leasable area, with seven above-ground levels and a three-story underground garage with 538 parking spaces. IT Services Hungary is one of multiple tenants deciding to move operations to the development, which is already 90% leased.

"I would like to extend my appreciation for the excellent work done by our enthusiastic, committed and professional team of Skanska Hungary," said Marcin Łapiński, managing director of Skanska Property Hungary. "Mill Park is developed by people, for people. And what else can be nicer in this continuously changing workplace approach than encouraging employees to have a flexible perspective about their working environment?"

One of the main elements of the project, Łapiński noted, is a 5,500 sqm garden.

"It shapes beautiful and relaxing scenery, providing people working here a lot of out-of-the-box options to do their job in a more innovative and productive setting," he noted.

Mill Parkʼs multifunctional green courtyard provides a spot for relaxation and informal activities, as well as work spaces featuring plug-ins and WiFi. The green area also features an outside gym, table tennis, table football, and swings. Those who come to work by bicycle are offered facilities such as bike storage, showers, and lockers.

The companyʼs operating system for office buildings, "Connected by Skanska," which will be launched at Mill Park this fall, allows tenants to use a mobile app for ridesharing and to check real-time public transport information. The app also aims at creating a community with its social feed feature.

Skanska sold the Mill Park office project to Erste Real Estate Fund in August. This was Ersteʼs second acquisition from Skanska in Budapest, following the Nordic Light transaction in 2016.