Shopping mall West End to get upgrade

MTI – Econews

Upgrades costing several million euros are planned at Budapestʼs West End shopping center over the next three years, owner West End Magyarorszag told Hungarian news agency MTI.

Parts of the center will undergo renovation and the owners will "take advantage of the opportunities offered by digitalization to the full extent".

West End, which marks its 20th anniversary this year, has more than 400 businesses at present. More than one-third of those have changed hands in the past three years.

The shopping center draws more than 20 million visitors a year. Visitor numbers have risen 5%, on average, in the past three years.

West End Magyarországʼs annual revenue exceeds EUR 30 million.