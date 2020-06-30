Scope affirms Cordia rating

MTI – Econews

Scope Ratings has affirmed the "BB" issuer rating, with stable outlook, of Hungarian property developer Cordia International, Cordia said in a disclosure posted on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Grand Corvin by Cordia

"The affirmation reflects Cordia’s ongoing business expansion (including an assumed HUF 33 billion corporate bond issue...) and its impact on the company’s business and financial risk. The affirmation also reflects greater uncertainty in the overall market environment," Scope said in its rating rationale.

Scope noted that Cordiaʼs business expansion includes the acquisition of a 93% stake in Polish peer Polnord as well as a stake of around 20% in Argo Properties NV, a company with exposure in the German residential real estate market.