Science Park renovations begin soon

BBJ

Renovation work at the Science Park office building in Budapestʼs District 11 is expected to start soon at “full speed,” as a result of which contractor DVM expects the creation of “excellent new work and social spaces,” according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

International real estate consultant CBRE, the exclusive leasing agent, says the office building will offer outstanding value for money in a premium location where it has proven very difficult to find available office space lately, according to the press release.

DVM group’s designer team was picked from a pool of tender candidates by the owner of the building. Environmental planning, the renewed gardens and common green spaces, as well as the internal lobby and common area concept and revamped facade, will be of greatest importance during the renovation, DVM expects.

The two buildings will feature in the new image of Science Park as well: the color blue in the logo symbolizes Building “A”, whereas yellow stands for Building “B.” These basic colors have been the inspiration for the designer team when preparing the new exterior and interior visuals.

This year, the focus of the renovation will fall on Building “B,” while Building “A” will receive the spotlight in 2018.

“We’ve had an exciting planning phase and the outcome speaks for itself,” said Hajnalka Nagy, representative of Science Park. “Weʼre confident the external-internal renewal will positively affect the everyday life of those working here and will indirectly enhance the performance of enterprises renting their offices in Science Park.”

The design contest of Science Park was held in the spring and invited university students to show their knowledge and creativity in architectural design. Members of the winning team - in addition to receiving a cash prize – had the opportunity to redesign a sample office hand in hand with the building constructorʼs office.

“Joint work in our office that followed the design contest gave not only a great opportunity to the winners – Réka Süttő and Attila Szabó – but it was exciting and very inspiring for us as well,” said Tibor Massányi, managing partner at DVM group. “These young and very talented students brought fresh ideas that, combined with the expertise of our designers, resulted in a really unique office interior, which we are proud to present. We believe it is a must that we create more opportunities for students to learn and participate in challenging projects. With us, talented engineering students will find independent and highly responsible tasks.”

Holding exclusive renting rights, CBRE will help newcomers find offices tailor-made to their needs and requirements in Science Park.