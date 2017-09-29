Savills forms association with Hungaryʼs Eston

BBJ

Savills global real estate services provider has extended its Central and Eastern European network by forming an association with ESTON International Hungarian property advisor.

The announcement follows Savills opening of an office in Prague in January and the mutual cooperation agreed with Crosspoint in Romania in July, a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal notes.



Founded in 1993, ESTON clients include Skanska, HB Reavis, Futureal, Daikin, MOL, Bluehouse Capital and Nokia Networks.

Adorján Salamon, CEO of ESTON, said: “Working with Savills will help us extend our service to institutions and property companies looking to invest in this area, as well as introduce Hungarian clients to the wider European market through its extensive network of offices.”

Mark Ridley, CEO of Savills U.K. & Europe, commented: “Hungary offers some of the most exciting real estate opportunities in CEE and we are confident ESTON can help us identify these.”