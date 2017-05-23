Salad Box Nyugati opens at Eiffel Square

BBJ

Healthy fast food outlet Salad Box Nyugati has opened its doors at the Eiffel Square Office Building near the Western Railway Station, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The salad bar offers full menus such as soups, salads, freshly squeezed fruit juice and healthy desserts, with fresh and high-quality ingredients, the company promises.

"Salad Box is one of the high-quality, new auxiliary services at the Eiffel Square Office Building which adds to the convenience of those working here or living in the neighborhood, and even that of tourists in the city center," says Csaba Zeley, Managing Director of ConvergenCE, the company operating the Eiffel Square offices. The newly opened salad bar has a 100-person capacity, complemented with an outdoor terrace for 50 people in the summer.

"Salad Box Nyugati is a healthy fast food restaurant, where you can have salads and beverages full of vitamins at affordable prices, and enjoy a quiet and tranquil green terrace, unique in the city center, every day of the week," says Márió Újhelyi, Managing Director of Salad Box Franchise Magyarország Kft.

The new Salad Box is located in the middle of a 4,800 square-meter landscaped amphitheater in front of the Eiffel Square Office Building, below the promenade.