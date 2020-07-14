Resort real estate price rises slow

Nicholas Pongratz

The rise in the price of residential and holiday real estate in priority resort areas slowed down in the past year, writes uzletem.hu.

Canoes on the shore at Lake Tisza, Hungary. Despite a significant rise in prices, property around the lake is among Hungary’s cheapest holiday and resort real estate. (Photo by waku / Shutterstock.com)

Unlike in previous years, the analysts of the Savings Index examined the prices of residential real estate and holiday homes in holiday districts together this year.

According to the study, the capital is still the most expensive of the resort areas, with an average price of more than HUF 600,000 per sqm last year.

Next is Lake Balaton and its surroundings with an average price of more than HUF 400,000 per sqm, followed by the Danube Bend and the Sopron-Kőszeghegyalja area.

Despite a significant rise in prices, Lake Tisza was still the cheapest; real estate could be obtained here at an average price of about HUF 100,000 per sqm, the business website notes.