Renovation of former Starlight Suiten Hotel begins

Bence Gaál

The checkout of the last guest of the hotel known as the four-star Starlight Suiten Hotel for the last two decades marked the beginning of a new era in the history of the downtown building, which will be transformed into a new Mamaison Hotel by mid-2020, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Before the start of the refurbishment works, CPI Hotels Hungary (the management company operating the Startlight and the Mamaison Hotel Andrássy and Mamaison Residence Izabella) held an irregular party.

After saying thank you to partners for the cooperation in the past years, the management invited the guests to do the first bits of demolition works with hammers and use their imagination in planning future decoration with the guidance of a real graffiti artist. Guests were also asked to find long-lost keys of the building, which were eventually handed over to the representatives of EBH Invest, who won the construction tender.

The press release says that the event’s purpose was to connect the past of the hotel with its future envisioned by the internationally acknowledged designer team of Varrodesign, led by interior designer Zoltán Varró.

A complete redesign

Located near the river Danube and the Széchenyi Chain Bridge, the hotel will feature a new entrance, redesigned common areas, and a lobby bar as well. The hotel will also have a 200 sqm high-class spa including a 15 m long pool, saunas, and a fitness area. Room sizes will vary between 36-95 sqm.

Each of the 26 Superior rooms (36-40 sqm) will have some unique elements which can be either a cozy relaxation corner with a special round bed that can serve as an extra bed, or a bathtub placed in the bedroom, giving the room an extra luxury touch, the press release says.

The special features like the fully equipped kitchens, dining area in the 25 larger suites/apartments (one- and two-bedroom; 45- 60 sqm) are aiming to fulfill the special needs of the guests who stay longer.

Some Superior rooms can easily be combined with the larger one-bedroom suites, resulting in six extra two-bedroom suites for larger families or friends traveling together either on short or longer stays.

On the seventh (top) floor of the hotel, there are three Penthouse Suites with terraces (10-25 sqm) overlooking the Danube and the Royal Castle with an exclusive panorama for future guests.

The Mamaison Signature Suite (95 sqm), one of the top floor penthouse suites, is designed to fulfill the needs of the most demanding travelers. It has all the features of the long-stay suites, including the possibility to combine it with the suite next door resulting in an almost 150 sqm two-bedroom suite with a 25 sqm terrace and a view over the most well-known UNESCO heritage sights of the city.

The hotel will be managed according to the 4-star Superior category criteria by CPI Hotels under the Mamaison Hotels & Residences brand. The name of the hotel will officially be announced at a later stage.

Another project in progress

Besides the concept of the new Mamaison Hotel, the management company also announced a brand-new project, which is set to be completed by January 2021.

Also based on the visions of the Varrodesign team, CPI PG has commissioned EBH Invest to covert the neighboring building at Mérleg utca 4 in District V from a regular office to a 99-bedroom, three-star star Superior hotel.

The project features a retro design and spacious common areas. The hotel will be managed by CPI Hotelunder the Choice Hotel’s Comfort brand. The name of the hotel will be announced later.