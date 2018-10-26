Renovated Shopmark mall opens

Bence Gaál

District XIX shopping center Shopmark, formerly Europark, once again opened its doors to the public yesterday after six months of intensive renovations. This completes the first shopping mall reconstruction in Hungary where the whole building was closed down for an extended period of time, according to a press release on Shopmarkʼs official website.

Shopmarkʼs new look (Photo by Shopmark.hu)

The 24,000 sqm mall is owned by investment fund Magyar Posta Takarék Ingatlan Befektetési Alap, under the control of holding company Diófa Alapkezelő Zrt. KÉSZ Építő Zrt. was responsible for the reconstruction works.

During the renovation of the more than 20-year-old building, the facade, machinery, space organization and interior design were all changed. According to the press release, Shopmark aimed at opening a community centric, modernized, and accessible building with the smallest ecological footprint possible.

"It fills me with pride that once again we can welcome Shopmarkʼs customers in a modern environment with a renewed appearance," says Balázs Czifra, Diófa Alapkezelőʼs real estate investment director.

"This is a huge milestone in the 1997 completed buildingʼs history. In the past few months we strived for reopening the mall, in tight cooperation with our tenants, where we can provide the quality and offers for every age group which satisfies todayʼs needs."

Most of Shopmarkʼs almost 90 shops are already open for business, with the remaining few expected to open within the next month.