Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Real estate discounts getting bigger

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Sunday, February 23, 2020, 15:52

According to the latest sales data of OTP Real Estate, between November 2019 and the end of January 2020, buyers could receive an average discount one-third higher than a year earlier as a result of last-minute negotiations, writes penzcentrum.hu. 

Photo by Fabio Balbi/Shutterstock.com

While at the end of 2018 and at the beginning of last year, when the contract was signed, the final target price was lowered by an average of 3.1%, a year later, buyers were able to reduce property prices by 4.4%.

For the whole of 2019, the average price per square meter of an apartment in Budapest was HUF 618,000, according to OTP mortgage data. So if you buy a 50 sqm flat, you could save up to HUF 1.35 million with a 4.4% bargain, penzcentrum.hu explains.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Inkjet Printers: Keep it Simple (and Cheap)

    Companies looking at printer acquisition usually consider two options: inkjet or laser based products. In the past, customers preferred laser printers, a solution providing large quantity printing at a relatively affordable price, while inkjet printing was considered more an option for home users and small companies. But technologies have changed significantly and laser may not be the obvious choice for cost-saving printing any more. Especially if you add environment protection to the decision factors, says Csaba Dobos, Epson Europe Business Account Manager.

     

Related articles