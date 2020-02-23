Real estate discounts getting bigger

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
According to the latest sales data of OTP Real Estate, between November 2019 and the end of January 2020, buyers could receive an average discount one-third higher than a year earlier as a result of last-minute negotiations, writes penzcentrum.hu.
While at the end of 2018 and at the beginning of last year, when the contract was signed, the final target price was lowered by an average of 3.1%, a year later, buyers were able to reduce property prices by 4.4%.
For the whole of 2019, the average price per square meter of an apartment in Budapest was HUF 618,000, according to OTP mortgage data. So if you buy a 50 sqm flat, you could save up to HUF 1.35 million with a 4.4% bargain, penzcentrum.hu explains.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Hays Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben