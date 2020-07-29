Promenade Gardens receives World Silver Prix d’Excellence award

Bence Gaál

Horizon Development’s Promenade Gardens office building was acknowledged with a World Silver award at the FIABCI (the International Real Estate Federation) Prix d’Excellence Awards, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

During the first 21 years of Hungary’s involvement in the FIABCI Prix d’Excellence Awards Horizon Development picked up five Silvers and one Gold in categories including heritage protection, sustainability, office- and retail development.

"For Horizon Development it has always been a top priority to participate at international real estate competitions and global platforms, where our projects’ architectural value, technical content, sensitive approach towards the environment and society, as well as the success of our business model get objectively measured, giving us invaluable feedback for setting future goals," Attila Kovács MRICS, the company’s founder and managing partner emphasized.

"We are extremely proud that after our three previous FIABCI-winner projects (2011: Eiffel Square, 2015: Eiffel Palace, 2017: Váci 1) now Promenade Gardens has also been recognized with a Silver award in the strong pool of the world’s best office buildings. As a property developer we continue to strive for premium development projects that live up to the professional expectations of FIABCI Prix d’Excellence Awards and stand a chance at being successful among the international competitors," he added.