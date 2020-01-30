Prologis named most sustainable real estate firm on globe

BBJ

Prologis has been named the top real estate company on the Corporate Knights "2020 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World List", according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Prologis Park Budapest - Sziget

This annual ranking of corporate sustainability performance also put Prologis at number 6 among U.S. companies and number 26 overall. The announcement was made at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The 2020 recognition marks Prologis’ 11h appearance on the list. According to the press release, Global 100 companies represent the top 1% in the world on sustainability performance. It is administered by Corporate Knights, a specialized media company and investment research firm that ranks publicly traded global companies based on metrics related to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance (ESG).

"This recognition demonstrates our leadership not only in real estate but across a spectrum of diverse global companies," said Prologis chief legal officer and ESG head Edward S. Nekritz. "We remain steadfast about our commitment to and focus on industry-leading innovation."

Corporate Knights’ assessed 7,395 companies against global industry peers on a suite of up to 21 quantitative key performance indicators (such as greenhouse gas emissions, clean revenue, leadership diversity, and earnings) weighted to reflect each industryʼs impact profile.

Corporate Knights CEO Toby Heaps says, "The Global 100 companies show that companies that put sustainability at their core outlast and outperform the competition."