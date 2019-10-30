Prologis builds BIM-designed facility

Bence Gaál

Logistics real estate company Prologis has started construction of a new 14,000 sqm speculative facility at Prologis Park Budapest-Harbor, the company tells the Budapest Business Journal.

Scheduled for completion in Q2 2020, the building will have its own motorway access. The facility, named Building 11, has been designed with BIM (Building Information Modelling), an intelligent 3D-model-based process that gives architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) professionals the ability to plan, design, construct and manage buildings and infrastructure more efficiently.

The warehouse will also feature energy-saving LED lighting and large skylights, cutting the building’s electricity consumption by 45% in comparison to the latest lighting standards. Also included in the plan is a special-grade wall insulation and roof system, alongside high-performance gas-fired heaters, expected to reduce heating costs by as much as 30%. Smart meters will be fitted as well, in order to help optimize water, gas and electricity consumption remotely.

The building will be submitted for BREEAM “Very Good” accreditation, the company says.

“Within the city limits, Prologis Park Budapest-Harbor offers more than just a space to our customers - it supports the wellbeing of their employees. Amenities include barbecue relaxation areas, a five-a-side football pitch and green outdoor spaces,” says Martin Polák, managing director, regional head, CEE, Prologis. “The premium location, together with our leading customer solutions and service make this facility ideal for logistics and production companies looking for quality and connectivity.”

