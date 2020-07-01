Prologis acquires site for new logistics park in Budapest

Bence Gaál

Logistics real estate firm Prologis announced the expansion of its Hungarian portfolio via the acquisition of a 13-hectare site in the Budapest logistics market, with Modesta Real Estate facilitating the transaction.

The new site is located across the road from the companyʼs fully developed and leased Prologis Park Budapest-Sziget next to the M0 motorway, the ring road of the Hungarian capital, thus providing connectivity to all the important transportation routes.

According to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal, the new location has all the necessary building permits and development potential for two modern facilities totaling 60,000 sqm. The park will be named Prologis Park Budapest-Sziget II.

As part of Prologis’s PARKlife initiative, the new park will provide clients and their employees with a range of services and conveniences, such as on-site technical support, a car-sharing program, and green spaces.