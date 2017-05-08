Park Atrium welcomes new healthcare tenant

BBJ

The Hungarian subsidiary of an international healthcare company is moving into new office space in the Park Atrium office building, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. The press release did not name the company.

The company had already occupied several blocks and levels of the building, with its new leases occupying nearly 730 square meters on the 1st floor of B2 and up to 360 sqm on the ground floor of B4, according to the press release. The international company entrusted the DVM group with design and construction tasks, while project management was provided by global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield.

The architects of DVM group have created the interior space based on the clientʼs newly introduced international design guidelines, according to the press release. Another key objective was that space design should not only be of a high standard and tasteful, but also durable and close to nature in style, DVM added.

Despite the tight deadline and fast pace of work, DVM group’s team finished the construction on time, the press release noted. The tenant moved on to the first floor in mid-January, and to the ground floor at the beginning of April.