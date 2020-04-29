Panel housing price plateaus

Nicholas Pongratz

With regard to prefabricated flats, the socialist-era accommodation blocks known as "panel housing", the real estate market entered a mature stage at the end of last year, which was accompanied by stagnation and correction of prices, writes penzcentrum.hu.

Image by Peter Gudella/Shutterstock.com

Duna House examined the transaction data of the recent period in the largest housing estates, which shows that the steep rise in the price of prefabricated flats has stopped, and the panel prices in the capital show a different, mixed picture.

The most expensive unit is still Vizafogó in District XIII, while the cheapest housing estate in Budapest is Havanna in District XVIII, the portal adds.