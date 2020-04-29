Panel housing price plateaus

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
With regard to prefabricated flats, the socialist-era accommodation blocks known as "panel housing", the real estate market entered a mature stage at the end of last year, which was accompanied by stagnation and correction of prices, writes penzcentrum.hu.
Duna House examined the transaction data of the recent period in the largest housing estates, which shows that the steep rise in the price of prefabricated flats has stopped, and the panel prices in the capital show a different, mixed picture.
The most expensive unit is still Vizafogó in District XIII, while the cheapest housing estate in Budapest is Havanna in District XVIII, the portal adds.
scroll for moreall times CET
PwC Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Airon Trust Fiduciary Asset Management LLC
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben