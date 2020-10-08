Pandemic affecting demand for studio apartments

The coronavirus epidemic has also brought significant changes in the real estate market, already visible in the price of studio apartments says Zoltán Gadanecz, the founder-owner of GDN Ingatlanhálózat, according to daily Világgazdaság.
He pointed out that in previous years, the value of one-and-a-half or two-room dwellings differed little from that of studios, but this is now beginning to disappear.
The size of the home has become much more important for buyers and tenants as a result of the spring quarantine and the uncertain period ahead, as a result of which the price of studios may move downwards.