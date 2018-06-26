Otthon sells priciest homes in capitalʼs District 2

BBJ

Not many high-priced homes are sold in Hungary, according to data compiled by residential real estate trading and advisory firm Otthon Centrum (OC). Only about 0.75% of the homes sold through OC in 2018 so far fetched over HUF 100 million, most of them in Budapest.

The majority of expensive homes sold by OC were apartments built of brick, with an average floor space of 194 square meters, sold on average in 160 days. Compared to this, houses sold about two months sooner, said a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

One-third of homes going for over HUF 100 mln were sold in District 2 of Budapest. More than half of the most expensive homes were sold in Districts 2, 11 and 12 (on the Buda side), and 10% in the central District 5 in Pest.

One six-bedroom apartment in District 5 sold for HUF 180 mln, said OC. In this area, the most expensive apartment sold for HUF 1.5 mln per sqm, it added.

Outside Budapest, the most expensive apartment was sold in Siófok, at Lake Balaton. The apartment, situated 100 meters from the lake shore, sold for HUF 50 mln.

As for houses, the record high price was paid for a 400 sqm villa in Adyliget, in the outer Buda area, for HUF 270 mln. Outside Budapest, the highest price was paid for a house in Pécs, southwest Hungary, for HUF 139 mln.