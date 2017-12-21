OTP LAB starts R&D activity in Váci 1

BBJ

OTP Bank set up a new, 450 sqm research and development center in the downtown building of Váci 1. The office features a special education center, project rooms and a lecture hall.

The new facility, OTP LAB (OTP Bank’s retail innovation hub) started its activities in a UNESCO World Heritage listed building this month, a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal says.

Speaking of OTP’s move to Váci 1, Attila Kovács, managing partner of developer Horizon Development, said: “We managed to flexibly and elegantly accommodate the research and development function of OTP LAB into the historic setting of this 1915 building. The office solutions we provide to OTP LAB are all in line with 21st century sustainability and technical criteria, and the environment we offer is that of an authentically renovated neoclassicist palace.”

Váci 1 is a "design-and-build" project of DVM group, with its design, project management, environmental consultancy and construction units all playing an important part in the 2015 revitalization of the building. The occupancy rate of Váci 1 is now at 100%, with the upcoming move of its last tenant planned for April 2018.