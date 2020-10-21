OTP branch in Kálvin Square Office Building fully renovated

Bence Gaál

The refurbishment of OTP Bankʼs branch office located in the Kálvin Square Office Building is now complete, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

OTP Bankʼs branch in the office building originally started operating in 2007.

In addition to receiving a distinct new façade and modernized interior, the bank’s branch office now offers a more efficient and convenient client service as well, according to the press release. The in-store experience is further improved by the installation of modern ventilation technology, and a new, customer-centric layout tailored to improve services.

With the redesign of the branch office, ConvergenCE has given a significant facelift to the building. In addition to the changes in its design, the branch office also underwent a complete electrical and mechanical renovation.

The Kálvin Square Office Building, which operates at a near 100% occupancy, has been managed by ConvergenCE since 2015. The building is located in the heart of the city center, at the junction of two metro lines.