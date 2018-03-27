One-time transformer station turned into offices

BBJ

An unusual architectural project was inaugurated on Tuesday in Budapest with the conversion of a former electrical transformer station into an A-category office building on downtown Markó utca, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The protected art deco building, erected in the 1930s to serve as an electrical substation for the district of Lipótváros, has been turned into an office building after four years of planning and reconstruction. As a result, 2,630 square meters of office space will be available for creative workshops, startups and new age companies, says the press release.

“The key values of the building include its mass, its facades and their relative proportions,” noted Erzsébet Kőszeghy, head of asset management for the Markó Irodák 9 project. “Therefore, the key aspect of its restoration was – in addition to meeting tenants’ requirements and with due respect to the designer’s concept – to maintain its original character. Instead of making compromises required by the fact that the building is categorized as a historical monument, along with other technical considerations, the architect utilized the given structural solutions and relevant circumstances in highly ingenious ways,” she explained.

The building was previously home to bank offices for some time, and now houses one of Budapest’s modern private safe box rental facilities with a separate entrance (two vaults with 900 safe boxes).

Prospective tenants will also benefit from high-quality building engineering systems, including energy saving solutions guaranteed by a heat pump with high heat recovery system. A quick charging station for electric cars has been installed in the courtyard, while one entrance has been converted to allow disabled access.