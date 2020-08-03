NIPÜF Group develops new warehouse in Inpark Pécs

Bence Gaál

NIPÜF Group is set to develop a 11,000 sqm new warehouse in its Inpark Pécs industrial park, situated directly along the M60 motorway according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Photo for illustrative purposes only. (Image by Pixabay)

The group signed a long-term lease agreement for the facility with the Hungarian subsidiary of Raben Group.

The project will be completed by March 2021. With this addition, NIPÜF’s warehouse developments will exceed 166,000 sqm in total.

The park already accommodates a 22,000 sqm automotive parts manufacturing and storage facility, while the remaining 41-hectare development area awaits further customers to move in.

"The new phase of Inpark Pécs industrial park reflects the economic potential of the area," László Kiss, CEO of NIPÜF Zrt., says. "We register growing industrial property demand from both domestic and international companies in the Southern Transdanubian region."

"The state-of-the-art warehouse with sustainable features offers the possibility of future expansion for our customer. The project is more than just another lease transaction: it creates new jobs in the construction period as well as during operation, in accordance with the government’s goals set out in the Economy Protection Action Plan,” he adds.

Csaba Árvai, managing director of Raben Trans European Hungary Kft., notes "The new warehouse in Pécs will be crucial for us to be able to serve one of our key local partner’s distribution needs. It is also a significant step towards developing our nationwide logistics network. Timing is critical, as we need to move in next March. Inpark Pécs industrial park is the right location, and the professional services of NIPÜF Group enable us to start our operations in the new facility in only a few months.”