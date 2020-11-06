New building with 185 apartments announced in BudaPart

Bence Gaál

Property Market Kft. is launching the development of another residential building with 185 apartments in the BudaPart neighborhood built next to the Kopaszi Dam, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The BudaPart Homes ‘F’ will be completed in the fourth phase of the 10-year investment. Utilizing innovative architectural and construction technology solutions, the residential building offers modern homes over eight floors.

The new building will be located between the central park of BudaPart and the shopping street. Each of the customizable, turnkey apartments features a terrace or loggia, and is sold complete with a fully equipped kitchen, ceiling heating and cooling, motion detector, and a smart home system.

One of the special features of the neighborhood under construction by Market Építő Zrt., is that each building is designed by a different architect, giving each house a unique design. In addition to the two towers, the BudaPart Homes "F" building, designed by A4 Studio, is characterized by its special architecture and use of materials, and the layout of the building also provides optimal sun exposure for the apartments.

The BudaPart neighborhood, located next to the Danube in District XI, aims to provide tenants with a vast range of amenities and services in one place. The Kopaszi Dam, belonging to BudaPart is already home to several restaurants and bistros, and further venues like new restaurants, a supermarket, a bakery, cafés, a greengrocer’s, a pharmacy, a kindergarten, a banking service, and a fitness center are constantly added along.

In addition to these shops and service providers, the beach will be operational by the time the building is completed, and the central park project will be finished, according to the developer. The new, recently announced building will house the neighborhoodʼs first pediatric and adult GP medical practice.

"The recent period has presented challenges all over the world, but even in this situation, we have worked tirelessly to prepare our new premium products," said Mihály Schrancz, managing director of Property Market. "Our goal is to create a real community in the neighborhood and a new sub-center within Budapest, bringing along the hustle and bustle of the city center whilst embracing the harmony of nature. Hundreds of people are already experiencing the BudaPart lifestyle on a daily basis, and the construction of BudaPart Homes ʼFʼ residential building will soon kick-off, allowing even more people to be part of this unique experience."

Ákos Kiss, Property Market’s director of residential sales, says, "BudaPart is coming to life in front of our very eyes: we have already sold close to 750 apartments within the project and handed over more than 600 apartments to their owners, so the community and the real neighborhood atmosphere is gaining ground as we speak. The project has now reached another milestone, so the BudaPart experience can now be enjoyed by even more people, and we hope that the re-introduction of the discounted housing VAT will further boost the interest in our new residential building."

The "F" building is the sixth residential building in the neighborhood, to be implemented as part of phase four of the investment. A total of 15 residential buildings, 13 office buildings and a hotel will be developed on the 54-hectare area.