Millennium Gardens construction reaches ground floor level

Bence Gaál

The construction of Millennium Gardens, TriGranit’s newest office development in Budapest, has reached the ground floor level, the developer tells the Budapest Business Journal.

Situated in a well-known cultural neighborhood next to a green promenade by the Danube in Budapest, the 37,000 sqm GLA development is planned to be handed over in Q2 2021.

After reaching the ground floor level on November 26, the construction of the office building entered a new phase: the above-ground construction phase carried out by Bayer Construct Zrt.

TriGranit says that the development will be a worthy final element of the two-time FIABCI Award-winning Millennium City Center, as it is being built taking into account tenants’ employee-friendly requirements and green quality standards.

"Millennium Gardens will not only be a new office jewel on the Danube, meeting all future needs but also a worthy completion of our Millennium City Center, a vision initiated by TriGranit more than two decades ago," TriGranit CEO Tom Lisiecki says. "After our first projects here back in 1997, today we see an exciting neighborhood with district-revitalizing, residential, cultural and other business developments."

"The South Pest Office Corridor already makes up around 15-20% of the overall Budapest office stock and we are proud of the fact that we have built more than 360,000 sqm GBA here," he adds.

The project has numerous cultural and recreation facilities nearby, as well as a large green area around the building, including a 1.5 km long promenade. Some of the cultural hotspots in the immediate vicinity are MÜPA and the National Theatre, both developed by TriGranit. In addition, there are services and facilities nearby, including cafés, restaurants, fast food outlets, fitness centers and even a health center.

The office building can be easily accessed via public transport, with four tram lines, several bus routes, two suburban railway lines and even riverboat piers serving the area. The airport is about 30 minutes away by car.

Inside the two-wing building, future tenants will have more than 500 parking spaces, several e-car chargers, and more than 200 bicycle racks, together with changing rooms equipped with eco-showers.

According to the company, the building’s design was planned in line with the BREEAM "Very good" certification, by the Fiabci Award-winning FINTA Studio, using modern architectural and green solutions.

The garden on the ground floor is planned to serve as an alternative location for work, a meeting point and a place that promotes recreation both for employees and the public. Alongside various retail and service units, the buildingʼs restaurant will cater for as many as 300 people coming from the upper floors and nearby offices. With its summer terrace and panorama of Buda throughout the year, the restaurant will also offer opportunities for after-work dinners and a drink before the theatre.

TriGranit says that the shell and core of the new building is set to be completed in Q3, 2020, and the first tenants can move in after the completion in Q2, 2021.