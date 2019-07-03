Microsoft renews lease at Graphisoft Park

BBJ

Graphisoft Park, the Budapest Stock Exchange listed business park in the north of Budapest, said that Microsoft Magyarország, one of its "key tenants", has renewed its lease for another five years, portfolio.hu reported.

Photo: Globetrotter19/Wikimedia Commons

The lease is renewable for an additional five plus five years, Graphisoft Park said in a stock exchange disclosure.

It said it has also signed a new lease with Real School Oktatási Nonprofit Kft., which offers international students a primary school education in the English language. The company is standing by its earlier guidance for 2019 for full-year after-tax profit of EUR 4.7 million.