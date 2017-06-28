Mentor Graphics renews and expands at Infopark D in Budapest

BBJ

Mentor Graphics has successfully closed a long-term lease agreement renewing its existing 837 square-meter offices and expanding by another 370 sqm at the Infopark D office building in Budapest, Cushman & Wakefield, representing the tenant, said in a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Mentor Graphics, a leading global electronics firm, has been located at Infopark D since 2009. After refurbishment, the company plans to occupy the new office area by the end of 2017. Assisted by Cushman & Wakefield’s Project Management team, Mentor Graphics will build a larger office area, increasing occupational efficiencies and allowing all staff to be located in one location. The final office design will reflect Mentor Graphics’ global policy for high-quality, staff-friendly and modern office space, says the press release.

“We really enjoy being located at Infopark D, and are delighted to have secured expansion space in our existing property. This one contiguous area solution can only enhance our business moving forward, and we are greatly looking forward to opening this new wing towards the end of 2017,” said Wayne Joress, Facilities Manager at Mentor Graphics.

“This is a fantastic transaction for Mentor Graphics, who will now have high-quality, modern office space which will support the company’s core business for the foreseeable future,” added Tamara Szántó, Associate and Head of Office Agency at C&W.