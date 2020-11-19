Mazars signs for 1,200 sqm office space at Váci Greens

Bence Gaál

Mazars has signed a lease for a 1,200 sqm office space in Váci Greens Building "F", raising the occupancy rate of the 25,000 sqm building to 73%, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Mazars is an internationally integrated partnership, specializing in audit, accountancy, advisory, and tax services. Operating in more than 90 countries and territories around the world, Mazars employs some 40,400 professionals to assist clients of all sizes at every stage in their development. Mazars started operations in Hungary in 1991.

"Time has come to move our headquarters to an even higher quality of ‘A+’ category office building that is providing environmentally-friendly technology and supporting to create an innovative working environment," says Philippe Michalak Budzan, managing director of Mazars. "Váci Greens Building ‘F’ is the ideal choice for us because it represents the highest standard available, it is flexible, sunlit, provides liveable spaces and several in-house services."

Nikolett Püschl, development & leasing manager of Atenor Hungary notes, "We are extremely proud that a remarkably significant, globally recognized company placed its confidence in Váci Greens yet again, which reassures us that our activity of creating and keeping a sustainable future of the office market while pursuing environmental and social responsibility is very successful."

"The last building of Váci Greens was handed over in October and with that, a work of a decade was completed which resulted one of the most significant and successful mega-projects in Budapest. This concept is justified by maximum success, as 102,000 sqm of the total 123,000 sqm of office space has already been leased to leading multinational tenants, and five out of six buildings have been sold to domestic and international investors," she adds

Developed by Atenor, Váci Greens project offers exclusive offices on 130,000 sqm. The office campus consists of six buildings, surrounding a huge internal garden and passage, a so-called "piazza", creating a unique and inspiring environment. The office complex, while satisfying the needs and demands of today’s tenants and of future generations, provides home for several market leading companies. Váci Greens is located on the Váci Corridor, in Budapest’s District XIII. It is situated less than three minutes’ walk to Duna Plaza Shopping Center and Gyöngyösi utca metro station.

During the transaction, the Tenant was represented by Robertson and Atenor was represented by Cushman & Wakefield.