Major upgrades coming at myhive Haller Gardens

Bence Gaál

Major upgrades, including new services for tenants, will be introduced this year at the myhive Haller Gardens office building, real estate group Immofinanz tells the Budapest Business Journal.

After the removal of restrictions introduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 34,300 sqm BREEAM-certified buildingʼs lobby, public areas, garden, restaurant, and café will be renovated, and major energy and technical developments will be implemented as well.

Taking advantage of the panorama of the Danube, an event center on the seventh floor will be created. Further improvements will include the introduction of flexible office rental services on the second floor. A flexible parking system for tenants is already being implemented.

"Thanks to its good accessibility, comprehensive services, community spaces and myhive brand, the myhive Haller Gardens office building has been popular among the tenants and will become even more attractive with the upcoming improvements, especially in regards to the current situation," says Viktor Nagy, country manager operations Hungary of Immofinanz.

"The new flexible myhive concept not only has an all-inclusive service, but also allows tenants to occupy standardized myhive office spaces quickly and easily, with short-term rentals," he adds.

The myhive app, a communication tool that informs tenants about events and services on a daily basis, will also receive an upgrade. Among the main features, there will be a possibility for spontaneous bookings for individual office areas or meeting rooms, food ordering and the opportunity for ratings, feedback about the events and services from the tenants.