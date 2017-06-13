M7 ups Hungarian portfolio to 260,000 sqm

Christian Keszthelyi

M7 Real Estate has purchased seven light industrial assets across Hungary and further increased the penetration of its portfolio on the local market to over 260,000 square meters, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today by real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield.

The assets are part of a larger portfolio of some 209,832 sqm in 11 locations across the Czech Republic and Hungary. M7 Real Estate acquired the assets from Partners Group and Cromwell Property Group.

“Cushman & Wakefield has been involved with transactions for ten assets involving M7 over the past year,” said Mike Edwards, Partner and Head of Capital Markets Group at Cushman & Wakefield in Hungary. “With nearly two thirds of assets within M7’s Central European portfolio in Hungary, this is a further show of confidence in our market and is a demonstration of the comparative value that Hungary delivers.”

M7 claims to be a leading specialist in the pan-European, regional, multi-let real estate market. Entirely owned by its senior managers, it has over 180 employees in 13 countries across Europe. The team manages over 800 retail, office and industrial properties with a value of around EUR 4.1 billion.