LIVING announces Park West 2 project

BBJ

LIVING, real estate developer WINGʼs umbrella brand specializing in residential properties, has announced Park West 2, a new 234 apartment project located in District XIII, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Image for illustrative purposes only (Photo by Pexels)

The construction of the project will commence in fall 2020, and is expected to be completed in late 2022.

Located at Szabolcs utca 15-25, Park West 2 is in the vicinity of WestEnd City Center, in an area serviced by a metro line, buses, and trams as well.

The design of the 234 apartments at Park West 2, most between 40 and 50 sqm in size, focuses on efficient floor plans and realizing green solutions. Each apartment comes with a terrace, and parking spaces in the underground parking garage are available for each unit. Apartments on the top floors will have a panoramic view of Buda Hills, City Park, and the biodome at Pannon Park.

LIVING will also provide unique community amenities for Park West 2 residents such as a community living room and lounge, library, cleaning service, toolshed, and 24/7 delivery acceptance. The community living room will also offer residents co-working office space and relevant business corner services.

Each Park West 2 home will be fitted with smart solutions, including SMART LIVING services. The SMART Home package includes a central unit, smart sockets, free Wi-Fi service, and heating controls. The optional SMART+ package, available for an extra charge, includes additional amenities that aim at making residents’ daily lives even more comfortable, the press release says.

Park West 2 apartments are for sale with a discounted 5% tax rate, and only in 2020, with a registration fee of HUF 1 million.