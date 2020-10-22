LIVING and SHARE NOW announce exclusive collaboration

Bence Gaál

Residential property developer LIVING announced that it is adding car-sharing option SHARE NOW to its suite of services, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Kassák Residence

The new service will be made available at Kassák Residence, LIVINGʼs first project, currently in the handover phase. Residents will enjoy access to unlimited mobility at any time via premium-category vehicles, without needing to deal with parking or insurance costs.

Additionally, LIVINGʼs collaboration with SHARE NOW will provide unique discounts for Kassák Residence users of the car-sharing service, according to the press release.

In addition to the recently announced service, Kassák Residence offers homeowners additional community services, such as a community toolshed is available to help residents with repairs or DIY jobs they may have, and a contracted cleaning service which may be booked for occasional or regular cleaning needs.

The property is also home to the first outdoor Foxpost delivery point in Hungary located at a residential park. As a new service, residents have access to free wireless internet in the community spaces at Kassák Residence.

SHARE NOWʼs vehicles are available for registered users all around Europe. The company offers premium automobiles for rental through an application, with fees by the minute, hour, or day. The cars may be picked up and dropped off anywhere within the particular zone, and rental fees include the price of petrol, insurance, and parking fees in public areas within the SHARE NOW zone.