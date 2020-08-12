LEED GOLD rating awarded to the BudaPart GATE office building

Bence Gaál

BudaPart GATE, the first office building of the new BudaPart neighborhood, has been awarded the LEED GOLD certification, recognizing the buildingʼs sustainability efforts on a global scale, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Developed by Property Market, the building was handed over in February.

The certification recognizes the projectʼs energy-efficient mechanical solutions, facade structure of high energy efficiency, energy-saving luminaires, water-saving irrigation and equipment, electric car charging ports, the possibility of measuring electricity usage, cooling and heating energy, as well as the high proportion of built-in materials with significant recycled content have contributed to the recognition.

The excellent office location and view, and the fact that the large green inner garden further boosts the comfort of employees of BudaPart, as well as the creation of well-being, was highlighted as additional advantages of the new generation building, according to the press release.

Furthermore, the building received outstanding ratings for public transport options, proximity to cycle paths and services, as well as waste management and minimizing light pollution in outdoor areas.

The building, designed by architectural firm Studio’100 headed by the Ybl-award-winning László Szász, has unique architectural solutions, ensuring an ideal solar exposure is also ensured.

Currently, the occupancy rate in the building is almost 90%. Several companies have already moved into the 11-story building this year, including Atradius Hungary, Sió ECKES, doTERRA, Orange Business Services, Novo Nordisk Hungária, IFUA Horváth & Partners and BudaPartʼs real estate developer, Property Market.

Services Office Belbuda is also part of the tenant portfolio, offering serviced offices, making BudaPart GATE available to smaller businesses, too, for even a one-month rental period.

The press release notes that the services of the office building, as well as those of the neighborhood, are constantly expanding: BudaPart GATE Melódin restaurant opened at the end of June, a MOL Bubi collection station was established on the side of the building in July, and 107 parking spaces for public use will become available in the underground garage in a few days.

"When designing the building, we envisaged a modern, eco-friendly, community-oriented office building. The LEED GOLD certification also proves that BudaPart GATE, in addition to providing a harmonious and inspiring work environment for both tenants and employees, fully meets the needs of our time and the ever-increasing energy efficiency requirements," said Mihály Schrancz, managing director of Property Market.