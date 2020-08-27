LEED GOLD rating awarded to BudaPart GATE office building

Bence Gaál

The first office building of the new neighborhood BudaPart, handed over in February, has been awarded the LEED GOLD certification, recognizing the buildingʼs sustainability efforts on a global scale, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The office building, designed by architectural firm Studioʼ100 headed by the Ybl-award-winning László Szász, features energy-efficient mechanical solutions, a facade structure of high energy efficiency, energy-saving luminaires, water-saving irrigation and equipment, electric car charging ports, the possibility of measuring electricity usage, cooling and heating energy, as well as the high proportion of built-in materials with significant recycled content have contributed to the recognition.

The officeʼs location and view, and the fact that the large green inner garden further boosts the comfort of employees, as well as the creation of well-being was highlighted as additional advantages of the new generation building.

The building also received high ratings for public transport options, proximity to cycle paths and services, as well as waste management and minimizing light pollution in outdoor areas, according to the press release.

The occupancy rate of the 20,000 sqm building stands at nearly 90%. Several companies have already moved into the 11-story building this year, including Atradius Hungary, Sió ECKES, doTERRA, Orange Business Services, Novo Nordisk Hungária, IFUA Horváth & Partners and BudaPartʼs real estate developer, Property Market.

"When designing the building, we envisaged a modern, eco-friendly, community-oriented office building," says Mihály Schrancz, managing director of Property Market.

"The LEED GOLD certification also proves that BudaPart GATE, in addition to providing a harmonious and inspiring work environment for both tenants and employees, fully meets the needs of our time and the ever-increasing energy efficiency requirements," he adds.