Leasing of Váci Greens Building F ahead of time

Bence Gaál

An international service provider will rent around 4,000 square meters of office space with additional expansion areas in Building F of the Váci Greens office park, increasing the occupancy rate of the building to about 50% a year before its completion.

Developed by Atenor, the Váci Greens megaproject is located on the Váci Corridor, in Budapest’s number one business district, and offers offices over 130,000 sqm. The office campus consists of six buildings, surrounding a huge internal garden and passage, a so-called "piazza," creating a unique and inspiring environment, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

"We are very pleased that a significant, globally recognized company placed its confidence in Váci Greens again, which strengthens us in that our vocation and dedication to our stringent principles – that Atenor develops at the topmost level and in the most sustainable way – are not in vain," said Nikolett Püschl, development & leasing manager of developer Atenor.

"The first four buildings of Váci Greens, consisting of nearly 80,000 sqm, function with a 100% occupancy rate. Buildings E and F are under construction and offering an additional 50,000 sqm. Váci Greens F will be handed over in 2020 Q2, and Váci Greens E will be delivered by 2020 Q3," noted Püschl.

Váci Greens is located close to the Duna Plaza Shopping Center and Gyöngyösi utca metro station of metro line M3, notes the press release.

During the transaction, Atenor was represented by Cushman & Wakefield and the tenant was represented by CBRE.