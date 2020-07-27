Lease contract signed for an entire floor of BudaPart CITY

BBJ

The very first lease contract has been signed for an entire floor of the BudaPart CITY office development project, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The ongoing development of Property Market, constructed by Market Építő Zrt., will provide office spaces and other services on six floors and almost 20,000 sqm.

Bayer Hungária, a multinational pharmaceutical firm was among the first, who signed a lease contract for a complete floor in the office building, closely 3,200 sqm and they will move into the new generation business hub, upon its handover mid-2021. The developer was represented by the co-exclusive agent Eston.

The office building is designed by this yearʼs Ybl prize-winning architecture studio: Fazakas Architects directed by György Fazakas.

According to the press release, the construction is currently ahead of schedule: the structure of the three-story underground garage, the ground floor, the mezzanine level, and the first two floors have already been completed, framework on the third office-level pillars is currently underway, whilst in the basement and on the ground floor stone works, mechanical and electrical works are already in full swing.

The highest point of the building is expected to be reached by mid-fall, with the occupancy permit in place by June 2021.

"BudaPart CITY brings a metropolitan vibe into the workplaces: the neighborhood welcomes everyone with a complex infrastructure and a unique, green environment," says Mihály Schrancz, managing director of Property Market.

"The office building hosts a large-sized restaurant and an additional 700 sqm of retail space, therefore the services of BudaPart will according to the plans also include a stationery shop, a drugstore, a bookshop, a cafe, a post office and a showroom. Employees can thus accomplish their everyday duties easier and faster with having even recreational possibilities located right next to their workplace: they can arrange meetings, friendly dinners or even a refreshing run at Kopaszi Dam, in the neighborhood of the Danube," he adds.

Three buildings of the new BudaPart quarter have been handed over and the handover process of two new residential buildings was started this month.

In 2021, besides BudaPart CITY, BudaPart Homes "E" will be finished as well, followed closely by the central park of the neighborhood. According to the press release, further office and residential developments will be completed this year.

Altogether, 15 residential, 13 office buildings and a hotel will be built within the framework of the BudaPart project.