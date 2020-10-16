Last building of Váci Greens office complex handed over

Bence Gaál

The sixth and last building of the Váci Greens office complex, the 23,445 sqm Building "E", was handed over, with the building also receiving the final occupancy permit, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

With the handover of Building "E", the Váci Greens project is now complete.

The Váci Greens development was financed from its own equity by Belgian developer Atenor. The office park was the first to receive the BREEAM "Excellent" certificate in 2011. Furthermore, Atenor is the first developer to announce in the summer of 2019 that it will design its buildings according to criteria tailored to people with special needs created by Access4you, the press release says.

The 15,789 sqm "A", 24,769 sqm "B", 18,405 sqm "C", and 15,647 sqm "D" office buildings have been 100% occupied for years, the 23,445 sqm Building "E" is 40% leased and the 25,052 sqm Building "F" is 73% leased. The tenants of the office park currently employ nearly 8,500 people. With the full leasing of the last phase, this number of employees will increase to 12,000-13,000, Atenor notes.

Within the campus, there are 23 different ground floor services: in addition to many restaurants and cafés, a medical center, a bank, fitness and wellness providers offering sports facilities, a clothing store, a furniture store, a bakery, a grocery store, a drugstore, and various customer services.

The Váci Greens "A", "B", "C", "E" and "F" office buildings were designed by TIBA Architect Studio, and Building "D" was designed by Vikár and Lukács Architect Studio.

Zoltán Borbély, country director of Atenor, said, "Thanks to our excellent cooperation with District XIII, we were able to continuously tailor the ergonomics of Váci Greens to the current needs of the office market, as a result of which our development has become a highly innovative, highly successful and recognized office complex."

"We are extremely pleased to close our 13 years of work in such a solemn setting. Váci Greens is a flagship project not only in Hungary, but also in terms of Atenorʼs entire European portfolio of 1,270,000 sqm, of which we are extremely proud. I would like to thank all our partners, District XIII, our architects, our building contractor, all of our subcontractors, our legal representatives, and all the leasing agencies for their many years of fruitful, very valuable work and support," he added.