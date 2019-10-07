Land prices in Budapest skyrocketing

BBJ

Building plots are traded for HUF 1,000 a square meter in small settlements, while in Budapest the price is around HUF 360-380,000, mfor.hu reports.

In the counties of Zala (218 km southwest of Budapest), Heves (107 km east of Budapest) and Borsod-Abaúj Zempén (185 km northeast of the capital city), customers can find plots of 1,000-1,500 sqm at less than HUF 1,000 a sqm.

Unsurprisingly, the most expensive sites are in Budapest. Due to the scarcity of land, plots suitable for condominium developments are traded at the highest price, sometimes at HUF 380,000 per sqm.

The starting price of land on the outskirts of Budapest aimed for family houses is HUF 10,000 a sqm. The same rate in Budafok (just 11 km from the center of the capital) is HUF 40,000, while in Buda it nears HUF 50,000-80,000, mfor.hu says.