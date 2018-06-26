Kulcs-Soft to move to Ecodome

Bence Gaál

Professional business software company Kulcs-Soft Nyrt. is set to move into the Ecodome office building in Buda’s District 2, which is now almost fully let, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Kulcs-Soft is expected to move onto the first and second floors of the building in September 2018. The office space amounts to 1,250 square meters of the building’s total 5,000 sqm area. Cushman & Wakefield (C&W) represented the landlord, Redwood Real Estate Holding.



“Moving from an older office to a very high-quality, brand-new office building is a great step in a local company’s life,” said Tamara Szántó, partner and head of office agency at C&W in Budapest. “We are confident that the facilities, amenities and location of Ecodome will satisfy Kulcs-Soft Nyrt.’s real estate needs in the long term.”

“Constructing a speculative building which is almost fully let prior to its completion is a great achievement,” said Bálint Erdei, owner at Redwood Real Estate Holding. “Ecodome is a niche project in the Central Buda office sub-market, which- after its handover in summer 2018 - will serve as the best location for its occupiers.”

Ecodome uses energy systems in accordance with its LEED “Platinum” certificate, and offers an in-house café, bicycle parking with lockers, a shower room, and a charging point for electric vehicles.