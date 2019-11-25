KNP LAW Nagy Koppány Lencs & Partners moves to Palazzo Hunyadi

Bence Gaál

Law firm KNP LAW Nagy Koppány Lencs & Partners have moved into their new headquarters in Palazzo Hunyadi earlier this month, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

With the move, the building is now fully leased, as the law firm is the sole tenant of the 513 sqm building, designed by Pyxis Nautica Design & Build. The propertyʼs owner is Optinvest Zrt. Real estate services firm Colliers International was tasked with the leasing activities.

"The new office space will allow us to provide unparalleled legal services and give our team room for growth and further expansion," said Kornélia Nagy Koppány, managing partner of KNP LAW Nagy Koppány Lencs & Partners.

Palazzo Hunyadi is located in the city center, at the foot of Buda Castle. The renovation project of the 150-year-old building focused on special architectural solutions, allowing natural light to shine through the building. Furthermore, the development features an outdoor green terrace on the first floor.