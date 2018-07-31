JLL, Robertson leasing agencies for Medimpex Palota

BBJ

The owner of the Medimpex Palota, located in downtown Budapest, has assigned real estate agencies JLL and Robertson Hungary to co-exclusively lease space in the 3,300 square-meter office building.

The building, owned by Medimpex Irodaház Kft., is located in Budapest’s District 5 at Vörösmarty tér, a few minutes’ walk from Deák tér. Originally built in 1928 in Neo-Baroque style, the protected building was completely refurbished in 1999 and then modernized again in 2013. The eight-floor building has 750 sqm of available office space, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

“For a commercial real estate advisor in Budapest it is crucial to include downtown office opportunities in its portfolio, therefore we are very happy that we met Medimpex Palotaʼs requirements,” said Peter Würsching, head of leasing at JLL. “Including this office building, we already work on two assignments of eminent monuments in the Central Business District office submarket; I take it as a great advantage in the current active market conditions.”

“Medimpex Palota is a popular office building not only for its location but also for its historical past and impressive interiors,” added Róbert Tilki, managing director of Robertson Hungary. “Robertson Hungary has been the ownerʼs advisor for many years; thanks to our work, 100% occupancy was the standard in the building. At the moment, two floors are waiting for new tenants with modern technical equipment and a conference room for rent.”