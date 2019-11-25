Intrum to move HQ to Váci Gardens

Bence Gaál

Credit management company Intrum Justitia signed a leasing deal for a 5,200 sqm office space in Building "F" of the Váci Greens office campus, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Váci Gardens Building "F"

With the arrival of the new tenant, the occupancy rate of the 25,000 sqm office building stands at 60%, seven months before its handover.

The team of Intrum has grown by hundreds of employees in the last few years, necessitating the move. Among other factors, it has become an important factor for the company to move to a center with enough space for new colleagues, further growth, and the reception of clients.

"Time has come to move our headquarters to an even higher quality of ‘A+’ category office building with environmentally-friendly technology that is designed according to the criteria of the highest level of accessibility," said Péter Felfalusi, CEO of Intrum Justitia Hungary.

"Váci Greens Building ‘F’ is the ideal choice for us because it represents the highest standard available, it is flexible, sunlit, has terraces and provides liveable spaces for our employees to work efficiently. It was important for us that our employees should work in the greenest, most modern, most ergonomic place that is easily accessible, with numerous services nearby and in-house," he added.

Atenor Hungary country director zoltán Borbély says, "We are extremely proud that a remarkably significant, globally recognized company placed its confidence in Váci Greens yet again, which reassures us that our activity of creating and keeping a sustainable future of the office market while pursuing environmental and social responsibility is very successful."

Atenor Hungary development and leasing manager Nikolett Püschl adds, "The first four buildings of Váci Greens, consisting of nearly 80,000 sqm, function with a 100% occupancy rate. Buildings ‘E’ and ‘F’, that are under construction, will offer an additional 50,000 m2 and will be handed over in the second and third quarter of 2020."

Developed by Atenor, the Váci Greens megaproject offers exclusive offices on 130,000 sqm. The office campus, located on the popular Váci Corridor, consists of six buildings, surrounding a huge internal garden and passage, a so-called "piazza", creating a unique and inspiring environment. It is situated less than three minutes’ walk to Duna Plaza Shopping Center and Gyöngyösi utca metro station.

During the transaction, the tenant was represented by Cushman & Wakefield International Real Estate Advisor Ltd.