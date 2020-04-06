Interior design of Skanska Hungary HQ wins recognition

Bence Gaál

The design, which is the result a cooperation between Skanska and Budapest-based contemporary interior design and architecture studio LAB5, had previously also won the Big SEE Interior Design Award 2018, founded by the Center for Creative Economy of Southeast Europe.

"This has been so far one of our most exciting projects, where the natural and built environment started to intertwine and live together," András Dobos, partner and designer of LAB5 says. "The fascinating in this design is that the same unique atmosphere and space can be comfortable, inspiring and practical at the same time in our daily life."

The jury of German Design Award 2020 praised the approach focusing on the naturalness of real plants, the integration of plants and trees as room dividers, as well as relaxing islands as a sustainable idea that creates a natural atmosphere in the office.

They highlighted that the plants combined with the simple wooden furniture result in an interesting contrast to the rough concrete ceiling.

In line with Skanskaʼs focus on green, sustainable solutions, there are no partition walls to provide division in the space in the HQ, instead, tools of biophilic design such as little living forests divide the interior. The office is located in the Nordic Light office complex, developed and built by Skanska.

Alexandra Tomášková, EVP operations Hungary & the Czech Republic at Skanska notes, "Our award-winning Budapest office reflects who we are, a company aiming to be at the forefront of creating futureproof workplaces with wellbeing, sustainability, and innovation at the heart. We build our developments to the highest possible sustainability certifications with a continued emphasis on creating human-centric working spaces that enhance office users’ performance as well as facilitate an inspiring and engaging environment for top talent."

András Ábrahám, project manager of Skanska Hungary comments, "Skanska’s Budapest HQ is among a new generation of offices including several types of working zones such as quiet areas and collaboration spaces to accommodate the different activities. The areas were designed to maximize natural light and bringing green, living nature into the office to support our colleagues in feeling relaxed and more focused. Being recognized for the second time with our own headquarters is a rewarding validation that we are trendsetters of creating workplaces that offer an inspiring and comfortable work environment where people can thrive."